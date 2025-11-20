Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 170. 79,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 185,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £146.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 23.95 EPS for the quarter. Knights Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Knights Group Holdings plc will post 22.0875439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

