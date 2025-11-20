Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the company’s current price.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

KGS opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,869,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,357 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,648,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.