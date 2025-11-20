Kush Parmar Sells 200,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Kush Parmar sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,963,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.