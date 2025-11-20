Kush Parmar Sells 200,000 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Kush Parmar sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,963,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%
NASDAQ TRDA opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
