L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $285.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.21. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.