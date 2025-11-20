Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.76% from the company’s previous close.

SPAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Safe Pro Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Safe Pro Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Safe Pro Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safe Pro Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Pro Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Safe Pro Group Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAI opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Safe Pro Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.32.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.18). Safe Pro Group had a negative net margin of 968.74% and a negative return on equity of 280.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Pro Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 144,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safe Pro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safe Pro Group during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000.

Safe Pro Group, Inc engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions.

