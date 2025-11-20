Leo Lee Sells 75,000 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. This trade represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Insmed Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.38. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $205.11.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
