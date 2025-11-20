Leo Lee Sells 75,000 Shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. This trade represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Insmed Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $123.38. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $205.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $975,000.

A number of research firms have commented on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

