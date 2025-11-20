Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 2,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0225.
Light Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.
About Light
Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Light
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.