Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $1,870,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,781.50. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $476.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $485.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.41.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
