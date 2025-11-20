Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $1,870,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,781.50. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $476.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $485.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,876,000 after buying an additional 364,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,533,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

