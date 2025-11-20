Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.94, for a total value of $1,851,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182.20. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $476.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.99 and its 200 day moving average is $353.41. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $485.32.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
