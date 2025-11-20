Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.94, for a total value of $1,851,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182.20. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $476.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.99 and its 200 day moving average is $353.41. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $485.32.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 96.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 37.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

