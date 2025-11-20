Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $236.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 304,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.