MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 194.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,576,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,175,000 after buying an additional 340,629 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 379.9% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,987,000 after buying an additional 6,974,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 202.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,642,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

