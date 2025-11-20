Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $53.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.