Mizuho Begins Coverage on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $280.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,776.48. The trade was a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $41,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,965 shares of company stock worth $7,810,818 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lumentum by 11.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

