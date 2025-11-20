Mizuho Cuts SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Price Target to $24.00

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. SailPoint has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

In other SailPoint news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 34,186 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $766,450.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,069,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,350.88. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 84,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,951.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,336,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,967,199.76. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $23,056,195. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

