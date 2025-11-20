Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Ardent Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Ardent Health stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Ardent Health has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

