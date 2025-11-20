Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,866.19. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,703,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $884.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $955.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $819.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

