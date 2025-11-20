Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Sells $2,741,782.54 in Stock

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $2,741,782.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

