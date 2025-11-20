Morgan Stanley Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $21.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPC. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

EPC opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 327.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13,501.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

