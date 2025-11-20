Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $99.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Spire Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. Spire has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 43.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Spire by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 105,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

