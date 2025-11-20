Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mplx’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,409,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,162,000 after buying an additional 325,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,561,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,119,000 after acquiring an additional 143,361 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,649,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,506,000 after purchasing an additional 83,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,873,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 757,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

