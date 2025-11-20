M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Stock Holdings Cut by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,947,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $182.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

