Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $130.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,294,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

