NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $20.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTST. Bank of America raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,812,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.90. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $100,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,657.54. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,324,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,482,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 850,334 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth $9,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

