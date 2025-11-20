Northland Capmk Issues Negative Forecast for DEFT Earnings

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEFT. Wall Street Zen downgraded DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $2.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DEFT opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03. DeFi Technologies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

