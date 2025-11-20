NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.49.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

