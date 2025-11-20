Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 10,502 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $115,942.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 249,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,475.36. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $106,472.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,673.20. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 61,806 shares of company stock worth $727,648 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 78,519 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

