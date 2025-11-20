ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

