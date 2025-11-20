Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 316.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

