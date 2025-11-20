Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter valued at $66,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 262,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 207,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $194.36 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

