PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $937.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 511.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 214,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,831,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 132,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

