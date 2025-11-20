Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.2750.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,651 shares of company stock worth $28,679,304. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.87, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

