PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PEDEVCO’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PEDEVCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

About PEDEVCO

NYSE PED opened at $0.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

