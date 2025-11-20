Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE PEN opened at $283.38 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total transaction of $47,230.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,230.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total transaction of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,339. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 716.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

