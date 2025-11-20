Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.70 and last traded at GBX 19.70. 193,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 372,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.
In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £972.62. Also, insider Katherine Roe acquired 6,677 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £1,468.94. Insiders bought 33,356 shares of company stock valued at $733,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
