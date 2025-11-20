Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.70 and last traded at GBX 19.70. 193,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 372,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharos Energy Stock Down 3.4%

Insider Transactions at Pharos Energy

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £972.62. Also, insider Katherine Roe acquired 6,677 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £1,468.94. Insiders bought 33,356 shares of company stock valued at $733,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.