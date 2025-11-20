Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Stake Raised by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,866 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for about 7.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $34,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinterest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,516,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 611,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,379. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

