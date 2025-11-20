Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.12.

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

