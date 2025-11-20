Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.2%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

