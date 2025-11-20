Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.4%

OXY opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

