Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Stock Price

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Permian Resources by 86.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $134,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,850,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

