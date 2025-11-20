Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTLE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.00.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $664.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

