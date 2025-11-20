Piper Sandler Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.