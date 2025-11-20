Piper Sandler Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $55.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.75% from the company’s current price.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DVN opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after buying an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 83.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,568,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after buying an additional 2,083,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.