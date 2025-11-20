Piper Sandler Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.