Piper Sandler Lowers Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $64.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities set a $54.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 20.62%.The firm had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

