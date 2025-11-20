Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.7%

PLNT opened at $104.10 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $87.72 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. The company had revenue of $330.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 964.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

