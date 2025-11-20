Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $19.9750. Approximately 2,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.7250.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

(Get Free Report)

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Retail, Corporate and Investment, and Transfer center and other segments. It offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.