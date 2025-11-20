Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Purchases $1,931,055.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- About the Markup Calculator
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.