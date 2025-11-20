Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Purchases $1,931,055.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,484,000 after buying an additional 235,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,931,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Progyny by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 412,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Progyny by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.