PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 23,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 229,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.