Q1 Earnings Forecast for CVGI Issued By Barrington Research

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.