Q1 Earnings Forecast for DMAC Issued By HC Wainwright

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg purchased 338,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,029,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,654,045 shares in the company, valued at $45,924,270. This trade represents a 4.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 508,473 shares of company stock worth $3,048,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 46,879.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 154,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

